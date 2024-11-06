Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.50.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:URI opened at $798.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $782.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $714.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $432.82 and a 12 month high of $861.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.03%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

