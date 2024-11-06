Amalgamated Bank Acquires 60,566 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,566 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.08% of Cintas worth $16,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Financial Council LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Cintas Stock Up 0.7 %

Cintas stock opened at $208.99 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.92 and a fifty-two week high of $215.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.