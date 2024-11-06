Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Cut to “Hold” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.71.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $104.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $113.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.05, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $1,157,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,935,366.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $666,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $1,157,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,045 shares in the company, valued at $11,935,366.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,425,466 over the last 90 days. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth about $1,465,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,800 shares of the software’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 40.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,813 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 9.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

