Alpha Finance Lab Market Cap Achieves $71.73 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $71.73 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0717 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

