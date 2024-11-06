Allurion Technologies (ALUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Allurion Technologies to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Allurion Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Allurion Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allurion Technologies alerts:

Allurion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALUR opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Allurion Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ALUR shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Allurion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Allurion Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Allurion Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Allurion Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALUR

Allurion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allurion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allurion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.