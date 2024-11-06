Allurion Technologies (ALUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Allurion Technologies to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Allurion Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Allurion Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Allurion Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ALUR opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Allurion Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Allurion Technologies Company Profile
Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.
