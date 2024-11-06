AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0396 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

AFB stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The investment management company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

