Algoma Central Co. (ALC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 2nd

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
Algoma Central Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.51. Algoma Central has a 1-year low of C$14.03 and a 1-year high of C$15.60. The stock has a market cap of C$612.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
Algoma Central Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Central
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Gold Prices on the Rise: Will Demand Push New Highs in 2025?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.