Algoma Central Co. (ALC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 2nd

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALCGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Algoma Central Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.51. Algoma Central has a 1-year low of C$14.03 and a 1-year high of C$15.60. The stock has a market cap of C$612.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

