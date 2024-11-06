Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Lowered by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Albemarle worth $11,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 610.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 61.9% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ALB opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $71.97 and a twelve month high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.30.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

