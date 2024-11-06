Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Akebia Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %
Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $391.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.74.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.
