Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0014

Aion (AION) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $742,744.16 and $88.42 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00016618 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00005914 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 717.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000077 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

