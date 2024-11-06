AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie Sells 31,600 Shares

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 31,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total value of C$336,540.00.

Kevin Andrew Mccreadie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 32,840 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$343,178.00.

Shares of AGF.B traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.95. 130,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,759. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.62. The company has a market cap of C$699.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. AGF Management Limited has a 1-year low of C$6.73 and a 1-year high of C$11.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.82.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

