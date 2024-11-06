Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFBI) disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2024 that they held a Special Meeting of Stockholders on the same day.
The key matters under consideration during the meeting were summarised by the company as follows:
2. A vote endorsing the voluntary dissolution of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. through a Plan of Dissolution and Complete Liquidation, post the completion of the asset sale. The plan outlined the winding-up of affairs and the distribution of remaining net assets, including proceeds from the sale agreement with Atlanta Postal, to the company’s stockholders. The vote tallied 4,465,782 in favor, 11,003 against, and 2,269 abstentions, with no broker non-votes.
3. Another vote concerned the non-binding advisory confirmation of the compensation that the named executive officers would receive regarding the asset sale. The results showed 4,116,682 votes for, 219,091 votes against, and 143,281 abstentions, with no broker non-votes.
Moreover, Affinity Bancshares also proposed a motion to adjourn the meeting if there were insufficient votes for proposals 1 and 2. However, this proposal was not necessary as both proposals 1 and 2 were approved by the stockholders during the Special Meeting.
The filing concluded by stating that there were no additional financial statements or exhibits submitted.
In conclusion, Affinity Bancshares conducted a consequential Special Meeting of Stockholders on November 4, 2024, where crucial corporate decisions were put to vote and subsequently approved by the shareholders.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Affinity Bancshares’s 8K filing here.
About Affinity Bancshares
Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Affinity Bancshares
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?