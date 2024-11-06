Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.94-6.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $219.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $11.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.54. 55,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,909. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.43 and a 200 day moving average of $168.81. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $129.57 and a 12-month high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.87 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total transaction of $826,590.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,575,342.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $1,547,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total value of $826,590.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,392 shares in the company, valued at $14,575,342.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,068. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

