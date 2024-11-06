Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.87 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group updated its Q4 guidance to $5.94-6.17 EPS.

AMG stock opened at $177.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $129.57 and a 12 month high of $199.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $1,547,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,883,926.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at $64,883,926.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total transaction of $826,590.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,575,342.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $219.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

