Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.87 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group updated its Q4 guidance to $5.94-6.17 EPS.
Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance
AMG stock opened at $177.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $129.57 and a 12 month high of $199.52.
Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.
AMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $219.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.
Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.
