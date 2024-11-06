Aergo Price Tops $0.0970 (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. Aergo has a market cap of $45.09 million and $4.64 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0970 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aergo has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,178.23 or 0.99839172 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74,172.23 or 0.99831101 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Aergo Coin Profile
Aergo’s launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Aergo
