Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. TD Securities raised Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aecon Group Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy purchased 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,969.84. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$28.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -105.93, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.03. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.79.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is -281.48%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

