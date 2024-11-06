Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Lessened by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 86,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $141.66 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $229.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

