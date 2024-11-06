Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Umpqua Bank

Umpqua Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 86,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Edward Jones started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,291,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,207,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.22 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

