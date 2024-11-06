Adecoagro (AGRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $411.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Adecoagro to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.42. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGRO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adecoagro from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adecoagro

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.