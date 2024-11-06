Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. recently announced a significant development in its leadership team. On November 1, 2024, Dr. June Almenoff, M.D., Ph.D., was appointed as a director of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Dr. Almenoff will also serve as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Her term as a Class III director will last until the company’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, or until her successor is elected, or until her earlier resignation or removal.

In connection with Dr. Almenoff’s appointment, Actinium Pharmaceuticals granted her stock options to purchase 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock, with an exercise price of $1.71 per share. These options will vest incrementally over time according to a predetermined schedule.

Notably, there are no pre-existing arrangements or understandings between Dr. Almenoff and any other person regarding her appointment to the board. Furthermore, there are no familial relationships between Dr. Almenoff and any existing directors or executive officers of Actinium Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, no reportable transactions between Dr. Almenoff and the company fall under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

In a related event on November 4, 2024, Actinium Pharmaceuticals issued a press release confirming the appointment of Dr. June Almenoff to the board. The press release highlighted Dr. Almenoff’s extensive experience in the biopharma industry spanning over 25 years, specifically in drug development and leadership roles.

Dr. Almenoff brings a wealth of experience to Actinium Pharmaceuticals, having held key positions in several notable pharmaceutical companies. She has a strong background in translational research, drug development, and business development, leading to the successful approval of multiple products and creating significant value in the industry.

Expressing excitement about her new role, Dr. Almenoff commented on the importance of targeted radiotherapy in various oncology treatments and commended Actinium Pharmaceuticals for its innovative research and proprietary technologies. She emphasized the company’s potential to become a leading specialty radiopharmaceutical enterprise, aiming to provide value for both patients and shareholders.

Dr. Almenoff holds B.A. cum laude from Smith College and M.D.-Ph.D. with Alpha Omega Alpha honors from the Icahn (Mt. Sinai) School of Medicine. She has contributed significantly to the medical field through research publications and academic affiliations with various institutions.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals is known for developing Antibody Radiation Conjugates (ARCs) and targeted radiotherapies to improve outcomes for patients with resistant oncology conditions. The company continues to advance its product candidates, including Actimab-A and Iomab-ACT, and collaborates with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to develop innovative therapies for myeloid malignancies.

Investors and stakeholders can visit the company’s website for more information on Actinium Pharmaceuticals and its ongoing efforts in the field of oncology treatment.

It is important to note that this article contains forward-looking statements, subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to differ from expected results. Interested parties are advised to review Actinium’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further details.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

