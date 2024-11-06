Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:ACQ)

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Acorn Capital Investment Fund

In other Acorn Capital Investment Fund news, insider Clark Morgan acquired 50,000 shares of Acorn Capital Investment Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of A$40,650.00 ($26,920.53). 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Company Profile

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Acorn Capital Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the listed and unlisted microcap companies. The fund benchmarks its performance against S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

