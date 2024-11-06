Achilles B. Kintiroglou Sells 363 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $11,253.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,378. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $791.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.69. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in AdvanSix by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 132,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 227.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 104,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

