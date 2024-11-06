AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Announces Earnings Results

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 463.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 5.9 %

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $801.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABCL. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.