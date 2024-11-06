Abcam (LON:ABC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Abcam plc (LON:ABC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,226 ($15.96) and traded as high as GBX 1,259 ($16.39). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,226 ($15.96), with a volume of 6,372,291 shares.
Abcam Stock Up 11.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60. The firm has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 20,433.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,226 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,226.
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
