AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Dechtman Wealth Management LLC

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.2% of Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,025,605,000 after buying an additional 9,978,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,295,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,847,000 after purchasing an additional 992,496 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,277,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,382,000 after purchasing an additional 134,239 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,490,000 after buying an additional 1,240,434 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,430. The stock has a market cap of $357.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $207.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.10.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 226.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

