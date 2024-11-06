A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 89.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 6,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE:AOS opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.