9,818 Shares in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.90. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Corebridge Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corebridge Financial

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.