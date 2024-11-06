870 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 59.0% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 20,700.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 78.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,159.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $203.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.51 and a twelve month high of $257.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.11.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

