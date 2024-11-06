75,066 Shares in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Bought by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000. Maia Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.59% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QJUN. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth $68,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $115,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 22.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QJUN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,843 shares. The stock has a market cap of $344.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

