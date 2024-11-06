736 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 433.3% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $297.19 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90. The stock has a market cap of $213.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.23.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.99% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,550. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total value of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $459,435.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,550. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,596 shares of company stock worth $10,698,289. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

