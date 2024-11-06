700 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $33,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $104.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.23 and a 52-week high of $110.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average of $104.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,275.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $17,084,743.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,438.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,275.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.05.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

