6,686 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.68.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $181.06 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.88. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.15, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

