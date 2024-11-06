6,669 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 119,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 36,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

SCHE stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.