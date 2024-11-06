5,654 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,501,000 after purchasing an additional 614,634 shares during the period. Kize Capital LP acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,826,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 384.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 327,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 259,509 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 42.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 722,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,035,000 after purchasing an additional 215,305 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,153,000. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

