354 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Purchased by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,221 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of PH opened at $653.57 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $399.19 and a 52 week high of $653.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $617.66 and a 200-day moving average of $566.76.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.96 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

