3,031 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.37.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $150.99 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.02 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.