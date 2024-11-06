2,750 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Purchased by American Capital Advisory LLC

American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.82. 720,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,085. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

