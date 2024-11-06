1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 786 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.1% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $546.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $578.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

