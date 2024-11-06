1834 Investment Advisors Co. Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,153 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 11.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 217,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,484,000 after buying an additional 36,941 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $107,367,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $151.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $105.23 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.47.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

