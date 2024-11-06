1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $3.81 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 149,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after acquiring an additional 449,336 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

EFA opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

