1834 Investment Advisors Co. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.36.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

