1,831 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $134.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.58 and a twelve month high of $137.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

