1,423 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Leslie Global Wealth LLC

Leslie Global Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.2% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,435,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.2 %

TSM opened at $195.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.