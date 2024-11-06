1,243 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $175.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.23. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 52.59%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.