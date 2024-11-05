Zillow Group (ZG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Zillow Group has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zillow Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Zillow Group has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $66.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $39,953.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,310.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,386,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,983.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $39,953.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,310.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,999 shares of company stock worth $11,780,363. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZG

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.