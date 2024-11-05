Ziff Davis (ZD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Ziff Davis to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Ziff Davis has set its FY24 guidance at $6.43-6.77 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 6.430-6.770 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ziff Davis to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

ZD opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

