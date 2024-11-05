Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Yum China Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of YUMC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,770. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48. Yum China has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.36.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 28.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, insider Jeff Kuai purchased 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,547.41. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

