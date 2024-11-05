Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Yum China worth $19,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 38.4% during the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 12,223,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,987 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at $65,645,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 56.3% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,394,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,203,000 after buying an additional 1,582,859 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 171.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,069,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after buying an additional 1,307,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lind Value II ApS purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at $40,246,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.42. 275,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,989. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.48.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.36 per share, for a total transaction of $133,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,069.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeff Kuai acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,608. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Leila Zhang purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.36 per share, with a total value of $133,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,069.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

