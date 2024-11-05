Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 379,800 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,800 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $83,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,156,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.3% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.11.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $93.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

