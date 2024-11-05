Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 218,859 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,717,484 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 218,859 shares during the period. eBay comprises about 1.8% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.54% of eBay worth $176,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 894.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at eBay

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $371,756.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,963,542.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.22.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

